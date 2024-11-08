Raj Thackeray says that if his government is formed, he will remove loudspeakers from all mosques. Nitesh Rane has also supported this statement of Raj Thackeray.

As the voting day in Maharashtra is approaching, the sharpness of the statements of the leaders is increasing. Political parties and religious organisations are at odds over the issue's consequences for election procedures, noise pollution, and religious freedom. The controversy revolves around the use of loudspeakers in religious and political meetings.

The political temperature is also quickly rising as a result of the statements' acerbic nature. In the Maharashtra elections, loudspeakers have also been used. Raj Thackeray, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, or MNS, has made a significant statement on the use of loudspeakers and fatwas in voting. According to Raj Thackeray, loudspeakers will be taken out of every mosque if his government is elected. Nitesh Rane has also endorsed Raj Thackeray's assertion. According to Nitesh Rane, "all loudspeakers mounted on mosques are illegal."

Reportedly, Raj Thackeray has said that if given power he would ensure that no mosque in Maharashtra has loudspeakers.

Speaking to ANI, Rane said, "Look, the loudspeakers that are installed on mosques are all illegal; they violate the High Court's order. What Raj Thackeray ji is saying, and what every Hindu activist says, is that if there is to be religious harmony in Maharashtra, and if one law is to apply to all religions, then the laws that apply to Hindus must also apply to others. If Hindus are not allowed to play music after 10pm during our festivals like Navratri or Ganesh Chaturthi, then it should be the same for the loudspeakers at mosques, which are often played five times a day."

Rane said that the laws applicable to Hindus should also be applicable to the Muslim community.

"They cannot just come here and play loudspeakers. Therefore, what Raj Thackeray ji is saying, and what we all believe, is that in Maharashtra, law and order must be followed, and the same law that applies to Hindus must also apply to the Muslim community," he added.

Maharashtra Congress President & party's candidate from Sakoli, Nana Patole condemned Thackeray's statement, asserting that the Constitution guarantees the right to follow one's religion.

Patole told ANI, "It is better to not discuss those who do not accept the Constitutional system. Our Constitution says that everyone can follow their own religion and not take an objection to anyone else's religion. But people who want to create divisions in society on the basis of religion, who do not accept Constitution - it is better to not talk about them."

(with inputs from ANI)