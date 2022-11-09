Lotus in India's G20 presidency logo: Congress calls it 'shocking', BJP hits back with 'Rajiv (Gandhi) also means...'

India's G20 presidency logo depicting lotus

The logo for India’s G20 presidency, which depicts lotus flower - BJP’s party symbol - has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the Congress.

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: “Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr. Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla came up with a quick retort and asked if the grand old party was opposed to India’s “national flower”?

“Will you remove Kamal from the name of Kamal Nath?” he asked.

“Lotus happens to be our National Flower! It also happens to be the aasan of Maa Lakshmi - Are you opposed to our national flower? Will you remove Kamal from name of Kamal Nath? Btw Rajiv also means Kamal ! Hope you see no agenda there!!!” Poonawalla added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website for India’s G20 presidency. He said that the seven petals of the lotus represent seven continents of the globe and seven notes of music, adding that the G20 will bring the world together in harmony.

He said India's G20 presidency will be an opportunity for it to share its expertise with the world in areas of women empowerment, democracy and digital technologies. The prime minister also said that as the chair of the influential grouping, India's endeavour would be that there should be "no first world or third world" and it should be only "one world".

The G20 logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India's national flag -- saffron, white and green, and blue.

It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature, according to an official statement.

The theme of India's G20 Presidency -- "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future" -- is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life -- human, animal, plant, and microorganisms -- and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe, the statement said.

The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.

India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).