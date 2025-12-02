FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India’s most influential bureaucrat, IAS officer who is said to be Prime Minister’s right hand, he is...

How Samantha Ruth Prabhu recycled her gown from 2017 wedding to Naga Chaitanya as her wedding pics with Raj Nidimoru go viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband Raj Nidimoru 'still married' to Shhyamali De? Friend’s explosive statement goes viral, creates confusion

Pakistan's political crisis: Is it Army vs Imran Khan's PTI? Will Adiala Jail showdown widen civil–military conflict?

Lost your phone? Here's how Sanchar Saathi app can help you get it back, all you need to know

Govt's BIG clarification on Sanchar Saathi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says app not mandatory, users can...

Bold move by IITs on campus placements, takes BIG action against over 20 companies; reason is...

NASA, SWOT satellite capture unprecedented view of giant Pacific Tsunami that affected Russia, Japan; Hawaii; reveal complex wave patterns

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna gets accused of using fatherhood topic for sympathy, breaks down saying 'will do whatever my wife says'

Ranveer Singh breaks silence, issues apology for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1: 'I have always deeply respected...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet India’s most influential bureaucrat, IAS officer who is said to be Prime Minister’s right hand, he is...

Meet India’s most influential bureaucrat, IAS officer who is said to be PM's...

How Samantha Ruth Prabhu recycled her gown from 2017 wedding to Naga Chaitanya as her wedding pics with Raj Nidimoru go viral

How Samantha Ruth Prabhu recycled her gown from 2017 wedding to Naga Chaitanya a

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband Raj Nidimoru 'still married' to Shhyamali De? Friend’s explosive statement goes viral, creates confusion

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband Raj Nidimoru 'still married' to Shhyamali De?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price in India, other details

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price

K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms

K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7

Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple

Samantha weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony

HomeIndia

INDIA

Lost your phone? Here's how Sanchar Saathi app can help you get it back, all you need to know

Sanchar Saathi is a citizen-centric initiative by the Indian government's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) designed to empower mobile subscribers, strengthen their security, and combat cyber fraud. Read here to know how this app will help you to find you lost phone.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 01:42 PM IST

Lost your phone? Here's how Sanchar Saathi app can help you get it back, all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Losing a mobile phone can be really stressful, especially with all the personal data stored on it. That's why the Indian government has launched the Sanchar Saathi app, a super helpful tool that lets you track, block, and even recover your lost or stolen phone. 

What is Sanchar Saathi?

Sanchar Saathi is a citizen-centric initiative by the Indian government's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) designed to empower mobile subscribers, strengthen their security, and combat cyber fraud. It is available as both a web portal (sancharsaathi.gov.in) and a mobile app.

This app enables mobile users to track and block their stolen/lost mobile phones. It also allows the user to know the mobile connections issued in their names and to get the connections not required by them disconnected.

Govt says this is being done to strengthen cyber security on the devices and prevent tampering and spoofing of the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number.

The order, originally issued on Nov 21, gives device makers - including Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, and Chinese firms Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo - 90 days to comply with the regulation or face penalties.

How to find lost phone by Sanchar Saathi app?

Here's a step-by-step guide to find lost phone by Sanchar Saathi app

Step 1: Visit the Sanchar Saathi app

Go to sanchar saathi app and click on 'Lost Phone' or 'Citizen Login'. This is the first step to block your lost phone and prevent unauthorized access.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number

Enter your mobile number and verify it with the OTP sent to another number or email. Make sure you have access to the alternative number or email.

Step 3: Enter IMEI number

Enter your phone's IMEI number (found on the box or by dialing *#06#). This unique number helps identify your device.

Step 4: Fill in details

Fill in details like phone model, brand, and when you lost it. Providing accurate info helps authorities locate your phone faster.

Step 5: Submit the request

Submit the request to block your phone. You'll get a confirmation message once done.

Step 6: Police Verification

The portal will verify with police authorities. They'll work with telecom operators to track your phone.

Step 7: Track your phone

If someone tries to use your SIM, the network will block it, and you might get location info. Stay alert for any updates.

Step 8: Recover your phone

If located, contact local authorities to recover your phone. Be cautious when meeting someone to collect your phone 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet India’s most influential bureaucrat, IAS officer who is said to be Prime Minister’s right hand, he is...
Meet India’s most influential bureaucrat, IAS officer who is said to be PM's...
How Samantha Ruth Prabhu recycled her gown from 2017 wedding to Naga Chaitanya as her wedding pics with Raj Nidimoru go viral
How Samantha Ruth Prabhu recycled her gown from 2017 wedding to Naga Chaitanya a
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband Raj Nidimoru 'still married' to Shhyamali De? Friend’s explosive statement goes viral, creates confusion
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband Raj Nidimoru 'still married' to Shhyamali De?
Pakistan's political crisis: Is it Army vs Imran Khan's PTI? Will Adiala Jail showdown widen civil–military conflict?
Pakistan's political crisis: Is it Army vs Imran Khan's PTI?
Lost your phone? Here's how Sanchar Saathi app can help you get it back, all you need to know
Lost your phone? Here's how Sanchar Saathi app can help you get it back, all you
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price in India, other details
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price
K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms
K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7
Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple
Samantha weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement