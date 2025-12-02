Lost your phone? Here's how Sanchar Saathi app can help you get it back, all you need to know

Sanchar Saathi is a citizen-centric initiative by the Indian government's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) designed to empower mobile subscribers, strengthen their security, and combat cyber fraud. Read here to know how this app will help you to find you lost phone.

Losing a mobile phone can be really stressful, especially with all the personal data stored on it. That's why the Indian government has launched the Sanchar Saathi app, a super helpful tool that lets you track, block, and even recover your lost or stolen phone.

What is Sanchar Saathi?

Sanchar Saathi is a citizen-centric initiative by the Indian government's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) designed to empower mobile subscribers, strengthen their security, and combat cyber fraud. It is available as both a web portal (sancharsaathi.gov.in) and a mobile app.

This app enables mobile users to track and block their stolen/lost mobile phones. It also allows the user to know the mobile connections issued in their names and to get the connections not required by them disconnected.

Govt says this is being done to strengthen cyber security on the devices and prevent tampering and spoofing of the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number.

The order, originally issued on Nov 21, gives device makers - including Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, and Chinese firms Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo - 90 days to comply with the regulation or face penalties.

How to find lost phone by Sanchar Saathi app?

Here's a step-by-step guide to find lost phone by Sanchar Saathi app

Step 1: Visit the Sanchar Saathi app

Go to sanchar saathi app and click on 'Lost Phone' or 'Citizen Login'. This is the first step to block your lost phone and prevent unauthorized access.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number

Enter your mobile number and verify it with the OTP sent to another number or email. Make sure you have access to the alternative number or email.

Step 3: Enter IMEI number

Enter your phone's IMEI number (found on the box or by dialing *#06#). This unique number helps identify your device.

Step 4: Fill in details

Fill in details like phone model, brand, and when you lost it. Providing accurate info helps authorities locate your phone faster.

Step 5: Submit the request

Submit the request to block your phone. You'll get a confirmation message once done.

Step 6: Police Verification

The portal will verify with police authorities. They'll work with telecom operators to track your phone.

Step 7: Track your phone

If someone tries to use your SIM, the network will block it, and you might get location info. Stay alert for any updates.

Step 8: Recover your phone

If located, contact local authorities to recover your phone. Be cautious when meeting someone to collect your phone