'Lost courage to contest polls': PM Modi's sharp attack on opposition

Modi accused the Opposition of lacking the courage to contest elections and claimed that many are seeking to change seats and move to the Rajya Sabha instead of the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition, alleging that they lack the courage to participate in elections and are searching for alternative routes to maintain political significance.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections.”

“Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation,” he added.

In addressing the Opposition's apprehensions regarding minority representation and the perceived absence of initiatives for minority communities, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the definition of minority might vary depending on regional demographics.

"Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your place, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place."

Additionally, he questioned the Opposition's preoccupation with societal divisions, urging them to transcend divisive rhetoric and prioritize inclusive governance.

“What has happened to you Dada?” PM Modi asked, referring to Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?”

Taking a subtle dig at the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is presently leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Prime Minister Modi remarked said, “Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai…(In a bid to re-launch the same product, the shop of Congress is on the verge of being locked).”