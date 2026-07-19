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' Lost confidence in treatment': Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves court, seeks transfer to private hospital

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, who has been protesting his hospitalisation, has now approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

' Lost confidence in treatment': Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves court, seeks transfer to private hospital
Dr Gitanjali Angmo has expressed doubts over the treatment of her husband Sonam Wangchuk (ANI)
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, has stable vital parametres, as per his health bulletin issued by the hospital. His wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, who has been protesting his hospitalisation, has now approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility.  

Wangchuk’s wife allegations 

Her request comes after her allegations that her husband is being kept in the government hospital against his wishes on the pretext of medical treatment. 

She said that she has lost confidence in the treatment being provided at the government-run hospital. She further alleged that even after repeated requests by the family, the hospital authorities have neither discharged Wangchuk nor allowed him to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice. 

Her allegations did not stop here.  After Safdarjung Hospital claimed that activist Sonam Wangchuk's potassium level fell drastically from the normal range, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo alleged that the hospital is neither allowing her to get a second opinion at another lab nor allowing her to take his blood sample in her presence. 

In an X post, Angmo said that the hospital has claimed that the potassium level of Sonam Wangchuk has dropped from 4.3 (allegedly recorded on Friday) to 2.9. She noted that she has been awaiting the hospital's response for 2 hours after asking for Wangchuk's immediate discharge, adding that the lack of transparency is suspicious. 

Sonam Wangchuk’s health update 

The hospital authorities said that Wangchuk is currently in a stable condition, though he continues to require "round-the-clock medical supervision" due to the physiological effects of his prolonged hunger strike, the hospital authorities said on Sunday. 

According to the health bulletin update: “Sonam Wangchuk’s vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, he requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts. 

Wangchuk was taken from Jantar Mantar to a hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning in a careful three-layered operation for essential medical care following the orders of the High Court, after his ongoing hunger strike entered Day 21 on July 18.

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