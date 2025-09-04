'Losing trustworthiness': Karnataka gears up to scrap EVMs for local body polls, recommends using ballot papers

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri gets punished by taskmaster for..: 'Main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab..'
The Congress government in Karnataka has recommended to the State Election Commission (SEC) the use of ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for all future local body elections, stating that the EVMs are "losing trustworthiness". Law & Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil said, "Of late, citizens have noticed variations in electoral rolls. Many complaints have been lodged. EVMs are losing trustworthiness. In this backdrop, the Cabinet has decided to recommend doing away with EVMs for local body polls."
"SEC is an independent body that functions under state law. In the next 15 days, all rules and necessary legal changes will be made,” he says, adding, “This is our recommendation. Once the government frames the rules, it’ll be binding on the SEC to follow them".
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.