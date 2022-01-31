‘Losing from Chamkaur Sahib?’: Arvind Kejriwal takes jibe at Charanjit Channi for contesting polls from 2 seats

Headlines

Meet Keshav Banerjee, the man who discovered MS Dhoni, brain behind CSK skipper’s success, he lives in…

Vicky Kaushal reveals what would it take for him and Katrina Kaif to do a film together: 'Ghar aake conflict ho jaaega'

Isha Ambani backed cash strapped startup to pay salaries ‘batch-wise’, writes email to employees

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 4000 crore at box office; its not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara

This engineer turned his WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore company; how it caught Mukesh Ambani’s eye

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Keshav Banerjee, the man who discovered MS Dhoni, brain behind CSK skipper’s success, he lives in…

Vicky Kaushal reveals what would it take for him and Katrina Kaif to do a film together: 'Ghar aake conflict ho jaaega'

Isha Ambani backed cash strapped startup to pay salaries ‘batch-wise’, writes email to employees

Teachers' Day 2023: 7 best on-screen portrayals of mentors in Bollywood

Richest cricketers of Pakistan

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals what would it take for him and Katrina Kaif to do a film together: 'Ghar aake conflict ho jaaega'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 4000 crore at box office; its not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara

Step inside Hema Malini's Mumbai home with antique living area, dance hall, portraits of Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Ahana

HomeIndia

India

‘Losing from Chamkaur Sahib?’: Arvind Kejriwal takes jibe at Charanjit Channi for contesting polls from 2 seats

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Charanjit Singh Channir for contesting the upcoming polls in Punjab from two seats.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the current election frenzy in India, the battle of the political parties has commenced in the five poll-bound states, including Punjab. Just a few days ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2022, Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal snipes at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his decision to contest the upcoming elections in the state from two seats, as announced by the latter on Saturday.

While taking a hit at the Punjab CM, Kejriwal said that his decision to fight from two seats shows that he is set to lose from the Chamkaur Sahib seat in the state. He said that a survey shows that Channi is set to lose from the current seat he holds in the assembly.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I had said that according to our survey, Channi is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today, Congress announced that he will contest the polls from two seats. Does it mean that the survey is right?”

The final list of candidates by the Congress party for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections 20220 was released just two days before the last date for filing the nominations and showed that Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from two seats – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur (SC).

Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the chief minister of Punjab in September 2021, soon after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the top post over an internal row in the Congress party. Despite being the CM for just a few months, Channi is said to have a major popularity quotient in Punjab.

Congress currently remains in power in Punjab, and the party has announced candidates for all the 117 seats in the state for the upcoming assembly polls.

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from February 20, while the counting of the votes in the state will take place on March 10, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Kasturi Panda, who cracked UPSC with AIR 67 with self-study; know her exam preparation strategy

'Ghatiya baatein mat karo': Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll asking him if Jawan's advance booking is 'real or corporate'

Honda launches India’s cheapest automatic mid-size SUV: Check price, features of new Elevate

G20 Summit in Delhi: Why Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin backed out of attending global summit in India

Solar storm alert today: Geomagnetic disturbances may spark auroras, power cuts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE