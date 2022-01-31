‘Losing from Chamkaur Sahib?’: Arvind Kejriwal takes jibe at Charanjit Channi for contesting polls from 2 seats

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Charanjit Singh Channir for contesting the upcoming polls in Punjab from two seats.

Amid the current election frenzy in India, the battle of the political parties has commenced in the five poll-bound states, including Punjab. Just a few days ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2022, Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal snipes at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his decision to contest the upcoming elections in the state from two seats, as announced by the latter on Saturday.

While taking a hit at the Punjab CM, Kejriwal said that his decision to fight from two seats shows that he is set to lose from the Chamkaur Sahib seat in the state. He said that a survey shows that Channi is set to lose from the current seat he holds in the assembly.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I had said that according to our survey, Channi is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today, Congress announced that he will contest the polls from two seats. Does it mean that the survey is right?”

The final list of candidates by the Congress party for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections 20220 was released just two days before the last date for filing the nominations and showed that Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from two seats – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur (SC).

Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the chief minister of Punjab in September 2021, soon after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the top post over an internal row in the Congress party. Despite being the CM for just a few months, Channi is said to have a major popularity quotient in Punjab.

Congress currently remains in power in Punjab, and the party has announced candidates for all the 117 seats in the state for the upcoming assembly polls.

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from February 20, while the counting of the votes in the state will take place on March 10, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.