Lord Rama applied technology to build bridge to reach Lanka: Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeIndia

India

Lord Rama applied technology to build bridge to reach Lanka: Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore

Badnore said "many advanced weapons" were used during that time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 10:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore said today the application of technology was "evident" in ancient times when Lord Rama built a bridge to reach Lanka, and added that "many advanced weapons" were used during that time.

Badnore was speaking at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Mohali on the National Technology Day. He asked the faulty and the young scientists at NIPER to work towards expanding innovation and knowledge-sharing in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.

The governor recalled how the application of technology was "evident in ancient times when Lord Rama built a Setu bridge across the sea and Hanuman ji brought Sanjeevni booti for Lakshman." He also claimed many "advanced weapons were used at that time", according to an official statement.

His remarks came nearly a month after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb claimed Internet and sophisticated satellite communication systems existed during the Mahabharata days. Deb, a graduate in Humanities from Tripura University, was alluding to Sanjay, the charioteer of Dhritarashtra, who gave a "live" commentary of the battle between the Pandavas and the Kauravas to the blind king.

Deb's remarks had drawn sharp ridicule from his opponents, academicians and social media users, who termed the statements "unscientific", "illogical" and "retrogressive".

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, however, had defended Deb, saying his observations were topical.

At NIPER, Governor Badnore said India achieved a major technology breakthrough by successfully carrying out nuclear tests on this day in Pokhran in 1988.

He expressed concern over the sale of spurious drugs in the market. 

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali commenting on her blunt nature: ‘I have your truth’

    Pakistan star strongly reacts to fake remark on Team India, slams fan for 'spreading hate'

    'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup

    Uttarakhand: Massive landslide damages 12 houses pushing 80 individuals to homelessness

    'Oh My Gadar': Akshay Kumar celebrates OMG 2, Gadar 2 success, thanks viewers for 'greatest week in Indian film history'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

    Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

    Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

    Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE