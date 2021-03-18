'Lord Ram' of Ramayan fame joins BJP ahead of West Bengal Assembly election

Headlines

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Asia Cup, Australia series to decide India's ODI World Cup squad as ICC unveils team submission guidelines

Rajasthan government bans people accused of sex crimes from government jobs, CM

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Welcome 3 to have these two actresses as female leads: Report

Zeenat Aman talks about gender role reversal, says 'people should have right to dress as they...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Asia Cup, Australia series to decide India's ODI World Cup squad as ICC unveils team submission guidelines

Rajasthan government bans people accused of sex crimes from government jobs, CM

7 cricketers who have Engineering degree

Healthy Heart: Daily routine things you can do to keep your heart healthy

Food to eat to reduce cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Welcome 3 to have these two actresses as female leads: Report

Kutch Express: Viraf Patel talks about his experience of working with Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

'Lord Ram' of Ramayan fame joins BJP ahead of West Bengal Assembly election

The actor came back in the limelight during nationwide lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when the epic TV show, Ramayan, was rerun.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2021, 06:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In another boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections, actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, joined the party on Thursday. The actor came back in the limelight during nationwide lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when the epic TV show was rerun, and broke all previous records to become one of the most-watched entertainment shows worldwide.

“Some people are not ready to understand. They have some sort of allergy. They have to understand that Lord Ram is our ideal. Why would you want to resist? This will be fatal for nation-building. This country belongs to Lord Ram,” Govil said while joining the BJP.

The actor will not contest the elections, the BJP said, but will campaign for the party. The saffron party is seen to aim for right-wing voters in the states where elections will be held starting March 27 with Govil joining the BJP. 

Assembly elections is West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be held from April 27 and the results will be declared on May 2.

The 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan has been a bone of contention between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. During the Lok Sabha election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was seen stopping her car to slam those shouting Jai Shri Ram. Her irritation with the slogan has taken an unusual turn with opponents easing her by shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ if they see her at an event, including the one held to commemorate the 124th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata on January 23 in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Few days left to apply for this special FD, check last date, benefits and interest rate

Declared dead at hospital, wakes up during last rites: Curious case of BJP leader Mahesh Baghel

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE