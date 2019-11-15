Headlines

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

'Lord Ram is ancestor of all of us': Shia Waqf Board chairman donates Rs 51,000 for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

He further said that the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court on November 9 had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 03:15 PM IST

In what comes as an unforeseen move, the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi on Thursday announced a donation of Rs 51,000 for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, adding that Lord Ram is the 'ancestor of all of us' and that the landmark Supreme Court judgment on November 9 was the 'best verdict' that could have been possible.

"Preparations are on for the construction of a grand temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi. Since Lord Ram is the ancestor of all of us, we are giving Rs 51,000 on behalf of the 'Wasim Rizvi Films' to the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas towards temple construction," he said.

He further said that the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court on November 9 had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, The court has also directed the Centre to allot a separate five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.

On Friday, another key litigant from the Muslim side in the highly-sensitive Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case —  the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JuH) — had decided to not accept the alternate five-acre-land mandated by the Supreme Court to build a mosque, adding that no 'alternative' to a mosque in Ayodhya, be it money or land, is acceptable. They also added that a five-member fact-finding committee, representing the JuH, will seek legal opinion on the matter, and will even consider going for a review of the SC verdict.

The development comes two days before the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) meets to discuss the landmark SC judgment that was passed on November 9. The Court had ordered the land in the disputed site to be handed over to the Hindu side to build a Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for the construction of the temple. The Court had also ordered the central government to give an alternate five-acre-land to the Sunni Waqf Board for building the mosque.

