'Lord Krishna was born in jail, and you want bail?': CJI Bobde while hearing murder convict's bail plea

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde once again displayed his unique sense of humour at the Supreme Court on Wednesday while hearing the bail plea by a murder convict on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2020. When the man, whose hearing was underway at the top court, presented his bail plea, the CJI noted, in a sardonic manner, that the convict was seeking permission for bail on the day that Lord Krishna was born in jail.

On Janmashtami, Lord Krishna was born in jail, CJI Bobde noted jovially, adding that the convict was seeking permission to leave jail on the same day. Highlighting the irony in the situation which was already self-explanatory, CJI Bobde further added that it was ironic that the murder convict was seeking permission for bail on the same day that Lord Krishna was born in jail, citing his birth as an excuse for his release.

"You want bail or jail? Today Lord Krishna was born in jail. Do you want to leave jail?" a report quoted CJI Bobde as saying.

Notably, the convict, Dharmendra Valvi, was convicted under the charges of murdering a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in 1994.

In the Krishna Charitas, Hindu deity Lord Krishna is born to Devaki and her husband, Vasudeva of the Yadava clan inside a prison in Mathura.