Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Lord Krishna also talked of jihad in Bhagavad Gita’: Congress leader’s remarks spark political row

The remarks of senior Congress leader Shivraj Palit about Lord Krishna “talking about jihad” in the Bhagavad Gita sparked a political row.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

‘Lord Krishna also talked of jihad in Bhagavad Gita’: Congress leader’s remarks spark political row
Congress leader Shivraj Patil (File photo)

A war of words erupted between Congress and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the remarks of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shivraj Patil about Lord Shiva “talking about jihad” in the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita.

Shivraj Patil said that the concept of jihad is not only mentioned in Islamic texts, but also in the Bhagavad Gita and Christianity. Slamming his remarks, BJP accused the senior Congress leader of playing vote bank politics through his comments about jihad.

Former Lok Sabha member and union minister Shivraj Patil was speaking at the launch of Congress veteran and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai's biography and said that there is a lot of discussion of jihad in the religion of Islam.

The Congress leader further said that the concept comes to the fore when despite having the right intentions and doing the right thing, nobody understands or reciprocates, and then it is said one can use force, as per PTI reports.

While speaking in Hindi, Patil claimed, “It is not just in Quran, but in Mahabharata also, the part in Gita, Shri Krishna also talks of jihad to Arjun and this thing is not just in Quran or Gita but also in Christianity.”

 

 

The 87-year-old political leader also said, “If after explaining everything, people are not understanding, they are coming with weapons then you cannot run, you cannot call that jihad and you cannot call it wrong, this is what must be understood, there should not be this concept of making people understand with weapons in hand.”

BJP was left angered by the remarks made by Patil, saying that Congress is trying to play vote-bank politics by such statements.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet, "After AAP's Gopal Italia & Rajendra Pal, not to be outdone in Hindu hatred & vote bank politics, Congress' Shivraj Patil says Shri Krishna taught 'Jihad' to Arjun!”

The BJP leader further said on the social media platform, “Congress coined Hindu/Saffron terror, opposed Ram Mandir, Questioned Ram JI's existence, said Hindutva=ISIS.”

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Noida Sector 78: Hyde Park society residents, guards clash with fists, sticks; here's what happened

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.