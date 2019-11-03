'Lord Indra will set things right'â€”UP minister on Delhi pollution, suggests govt to hold 'Yagya' to please 'god of rain'

As a thick layer of smog continues to cover Delhi-NCR skies with pollution levels breaking records with one of the main reasons for it being stubble burning in nearby states, Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala has said repeated criticism of it (stubble burning) is unfortunate and that governments should hold Yagya to please Lord Indra (God of rain) to set things right.

"Farmers have always practised stubble burning, it's a natural system. Repeated criticism of it is unfortunate. Governments should hold 'Yagya' to please Lord Indra (God of rain), as done traditionally. He (Lord Indra) will set things right," Sunil Bharala said.

At some place in Delhi, Air Quality Index (AQI) level has crossed 900-mark, making it toxic to breathe while in most of the areas, the pollution level is under severe and hazardous category.

Delhi-NCR did receive mild showers on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning but it didn't bring respite from pollution as the national capital continues to be a gas chamber.

Schools in Delhi and Noida have already shut down till November 5 and are also advised not to organise outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, due to low visibility at Delhi Airport, 32 flights have been diverted so far, a statement of the Delhi Airport read.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations affected since 9 am at Terminal-3 of Delhi Airport. 12 flights have been diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar and Lucknow," Air India said.

In Ghaziabad, Air Quality Index was recorded at 486 in Vasundhara, and 482 in Indirapuram.

Also the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority has declared a public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.