Lord Hanuman's birthplace Kishkindha or Anjaneri? Dharam Sansad in Nashik to decide on May 31

Nashik: A Dharma Sansad (Parliament of Religion) will be organised in Maharashtra's Nashik on May 31, to discuss the vexed topic of Lord Hanuman's birth place. Swami Aniket Shastri Deshpande Maharaj of Mahant Shri Mandalacharya Peethadheeshwar has invited Hindu seers from all across the country to put forward their views on the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

He said any decision taken by the congregation of seers will be accepted by all.

A seer from Karnataka has claimed that Lord Hanuman was born in Karnataka's Kishkindha and not in Nashik's Anjaneri. Referring to Ramayan, Mahant Govind Das claimed the Hindu deity was born in Kishkindha.

He said nowhere it was written that he was born in Anjaneri. He has reached Nashik's Trimbakeshwar, where he will hold a dialogue with seers.

The Nashik Police have asked the organisers to ensure law and order.

This comes amid the ongoing Gyanvapi controversy, wherein a survey team has reportedly told a Varanasi court that they had found remnants of Hindu symbols inside the Muslim place of worship.

