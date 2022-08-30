Lord Ganesha returns to greet his devotees underwater on Ganesh Chaturthi

A unique way to teach our children about the significance of Ganesh Chathurti

Lord Ganesha will return to Chennai once again to grace us with his presence UNDERWATER! Visit India’s first underwater tunnel aquarium, VGP Marine Kingdom in Chennai between the 31st of August till the 4th of September, 2022

VGP Marine Kingdom believes that this will be a unique way to teach our children about the significance of Ganesh Chathurti. The host will share tales and interesting facts about Lord Ganesha throughout the day, while a live depiction of this mighty deity explores the 3 million litre shark tank. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., He will stop by the underwater tunnel every 2 hours to snap photos with tourists.

Date: 31st Aug - 4th Sept, 2022

Time: 10, 12pm, 2pm, 5pm, 6pm

Venue: VGP Marine Kingdom, Sh49, Injambakkam, East Coast Road, Chennai 600115



View on Map: https://g.page/vgp-marine-kingdom?share

About VGP MARINE KINGDOM:

With the mission to educate, entertain and raise awareness about aquatic life, VGP Marine Kingdom is the latest addition to the VGP Group's enterprises that launched on April 21st 2019. This is India's first and largest walkthrough aquarium with an underwater tunnel that is compared by many to the one in Sentosa, Singapore, and other world class aquariums in the world. Spread across 70,000 sq.ft., there are a total of 35 exhibits and counting with big and small tanks containing over 250 species of marine creatures including sharks, rays from across 5 habitats. Namely Rainforest, Gorge, Mangrove, Coastal and Deep Ocean.It also extends into a multi-level banquet facility comprising of an underwater view of our deep ocean tank showcasing sharks, rays and other exotic marine creatures

Book tickets at www.vgpmarinekingdom.in/tickets using coupon Code SAVE10PRGC to avail 10% on entry tickets

Follow them at instagram.com/vgpmarinekingdom to see the latest updates.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)