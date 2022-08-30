Lord Ganesha returns to greet his devotees underwater on Ganesh Chaturthi

Headlines

Here's how Parineeti Chopra reacted on seeing old video where she predicted her wedding: 'I am very impressed with...'

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states till September 27; check latest forecast

Khalistan movement's deep impact on Punjabi music industry explained; how it led to rise and fall of Shubh

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra arrive in Udaipur

China will help Nepal end its landlocked status, says Xi Jinping

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Here's how Parineeti Chopra reacted on seeing old video where she predicted her wedding: 'I am very impressed with...'

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states till September 27; check latest forecast

Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of Ganapath's dystopian world, Vikas Bahl film's teaser to be out on this date

8 Indian snacks for healthy heart

World's 10 most dangerous countries

10 Childhood toys that only 90s kids will remember

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

VIRAL VIDEO: Women slaps society head for removing 'missing dog' poster in Noida

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of Ganapath's dystopian world, Vikas Bahl film's teaser to be out on this date

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra arrive in Udaipur

'Mat karo bhai': Elvish Yadav brutally trolled for his acting skills, netizens say 'ye Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan ko...'

HomeIndia

India

Lord Ganesha returns to greet his devotees underwater on Ganesh Chaturthi

A unique way to teach our children about the significance of Ganesh Chathurti

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lord Ganesha will return to Chennai once again to grace us with his presence UNDERWATER! Visit India’s first underwater tunnel aquarium, VGP Marine Kingdom in Chennai between the 31st of August till the 4th of September, 2022

VGP Marine Kingdom believes that this will be a unique way to teach our children about the significance of Ganesh Chathurti. The host will share tales and interesting facts about Lord Ganesha throughout the day, while a live depiction of this mighty deity explores the 3 million litre shark tank. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., He will stop by the underwater tunnel every 2 hours to snap photos with tourists.

Date: 31st Aug - 4th Sept, 2022

Time: 10, 12pm, 2pm, 5pm, 6pm

Venue: VGP Marine Kingdom, Sh49, Injambakkam, East Coast Road, Chennai 600115

View on Map: https://g.page/vgp-marine-kingdom?share

About VGP MARINE KINGDOM:

With the mission to educate, entertain and raise awareness about aquatic life, VGP Marine Kingdom is the latest addition to the VGP Group's enterprises that launched on April 21st 2019. This is India's first and largest walkthrough aquarium with an underwater tunnel that is compared by many to the one in Sentosa, Singapore, and other world class aquariums in the world. Spread across 70,000 sq.ft., there are a total of 35 exhibits and counting with big and small tanks containing over 250 species of marine creatures including sharks, rays from across 5 habitats. Namely Rainforest, Gorge, Mangrove, Coastal and Deep Ocean.It also extends into a multi-level banquet facility comprising of an underwater view of our deep ocean tank showcasing sharks, rays and other exotic marine creatures

Book tickets at www.vgpmarinekingdom.in/tickets using coupon Code SAVE10PRGC to avail 10% on entry tickets

Follow them at instagram.com/vgpmarinekingdom to see the latest updates.

 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ameesha Patel opens up on comparisons between Gadar 2 and Jawan's box office numbers: 'It's natural when a film has...'

Petrol and diesel price: Fuel becomes cheaper in Noida, Agra and costly in Gurugram, Chennai; check latest rates

Meet CFO of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 1772456 crore conglomerate, bought Rs 40 crore flats, he earned…

Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra glows in red outfit as she arrives in Udaipur with Raghav Chadha

'Government making sincere efforts to draft laws in simple manner, Indian laguages': PM Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE