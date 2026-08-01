Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over remarks on abuse row: 'Students don't need his forgiveness'

In a post on social media, the Congress leader said that India's students do not need the prime minister's forgiveness and are "owed his apology."

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks saying he had forgiven the student protesters who abused him. In a post on social media, the Congress MP said India's students do not need the prime minister's forgiveness and are "owed his apology." Sharing pictures from his meetings with students and their families, Gandhi wrote: "Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child."

In his post, Gandhi said: "Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them - and serious questions about a broken education system. Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them. And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of 'forgiving' students." He stated that PM Modi has not met a single grieving parent. "He has not sat with a single student whose future was stolen by a leaked paper," Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi's comments come after PM Modi posted a video saying he had forgiven the protesters who abused him at the Jantar Mantar during the recently-concluded student agitation. "These are misguided children, and showing them the way is our duty; we will not be able to change circumstances by punishing them, making them run around the courts, or harassing them in society," the prime minister said in the clip. PM Modi's remarks came after a police case was filed against a female protester for allegedly using abusive language for him during the protest.

The protester, who claims to be 15 years old, on Saturday issued an apology. "I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the prime minister," she reportedly said, adding that it was her "first and last mistake." A weekslong student protest was held at the Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak, which led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as union education minister. The agitation was called off after the government agreed to all demands of the protesting students. The protest had also turned violent as clashes erupted between demonstrators and the police, with security forces being accused of using excessive force.