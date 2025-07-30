Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over his Parliament speech on Operation Sindoor, says, 'He never said...'
Meet Daya Nayak, Mumbai Police 'encounter specialist' promoted to ACP rank, he inspired THIS Bollywood film
Aamir Khan reveals why he decided not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: 'I never liked that model, I believe...'
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will recognize state of Palestine before UN unless..., discusses issue with Donald Trump
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 premiere episode review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's show wallops nostalgia, Ekta Kapoor might bring back glory to TV
DNA TV Show: Putin’s security guards spotted with high-tech anti-drone weapon amid rising drone threats
Amitabh Bachchan learns how to use Instagram at 82, see viral video
Who was Meghnad Desai? Eminent Indian-origin economist dies at 85, played key role in...
261 official IPL 2025 jerseys get stolen from BCCI office in Wankhede Stadium worth Rs...
US to introduce new visa rules, makes strict norms for..., applicable from...,what Indians should know?
INDIA
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not naming China in his address during the Operation Sindoor discussion and for not directly refuting US President Donald Trump's claims. Read on to know more on this.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not naming China in his address during the Operation Sindoor discussion and for not directly refuting US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Lok Sabha LoP further alleged that the government has avoided addressing the role of China in the recent Indo-Pakistan conflict. "He never said it clearly that Trump was lying... In his entire speech, not once did he mention China. The whole nation knows that China helped Pakistan in every way, but the Prime Minister and Defence Minister never named China anywhere in their speeches," Rahul Gandhi said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition, accusing it of finding new "excuses" to oppose army operations, including the Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The Prime Minister, while speaking during the Operation Sindoor discussion in the Lok Sabha, said that the entire country is "laughing" at the opposition. PM Modi specifically targeted the Congress and said that opposing the armed forces has been the "old attitude" of the Congress party.
"Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during the surgical strike; it didn't work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either. When Operation Sindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic--"Why did you stop?"...Waah re bayan bahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose. So, not just me but the entire country is laughing at you," the Prime Minister said. "I have said this earlier too, that India is a land of 'Buddha,' not yuddha (war). We want prosperity and peace," PM Modi said, emphasising that the path to prosperity and peace passes through strength.
Sharpening his attacks on Congress over P Chidambaram's remarks, the Prime Minister said that they dare to ask for proof that the Pahalgam attackers were from Pakistan. "Opposing the armed forces, negativity for the armed forces has been the old attitude of Congress... Pull up all of Pakistan's statements and the statements of those who are opposing us here; they are exactly the same with a full stop and comma... The country is surprised that Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They dare to ask for proof that the Pahalgam attackers were from Pakistan," he added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).