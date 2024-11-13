Posting his journey on his Youtube channel, the Congress leader said that despite the recent challenges faced by the landslide, the area is filled with "incredible attractions."

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi explored Wayanad and experienced Kerala's longest zipline as the campaigning ended for the Lok Sabha bye-elections in the constituency.

Posting his journey on his Youtube channel, the Congress leader said that despite the recent challenges faced by the landslide, the area is filled with "incredible attractions."

During his visit, he asked the locals about the effects of the landslide in the area, with the locals explaining their problems to both the Congress leaders.

He also jokingly challenged his sister to try the state's longest zipline in her saree

"On Priyanka's campaign trail in Wayanad yesterday, I had the chance to connect with some truly inspiring locals. Despite the recent challenges, they're not giving up. They've built incredible attractions here--the largest giant swing in South India, a drop tower, and a thrilling zipline--all to show visitors that Wayanad is as stunning and safe as ever," Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

A series of landslides in Wayanad were triggered by torrential rainfall starting on July 30 that killed hundreds of people in the state. The landslides had occurred in Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala villages in Meppadi panchayat, Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district.

Gandhi highlighted that the recent landslides had taken a hit to tourism in the state, affecting the livelihoods of people.

"But the reality is tough. The recent landslide has left tourism hanging by a thread, and livelihoods are really suffering--from shopkeepers to homestay owners and the adventure park team, everyone is working hard just to keep things going. Hearing their stories, I felt both deep concern for their struggles and immense admiration for their resilience," he added.

The Congress leader also contested and won the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad and Raebareli constituencies. He vacated the Wayanad seat afterwards, which is now being contested by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi added, "This is more than politics for me; the people of Wayanad have truly won a place in my heart. Priyanka and I have taken it up as a mission to make Wayanad a top destination in Kerala. Wayanad embodies the best of India."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.