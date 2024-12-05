Opposition MPs wore jackets symbolising their protest over the Adani issue and wore jackets mentioned: "Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai."

Opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, protested over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises in the national capital.

"Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated...Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain," said LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as he joined Opposition MPs in protest over Adani matter.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi was also seen standing during the opposition protest.Opposition leaders including Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh were seen wearing jackets mentioned "Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai."

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Both houses faced brief sessions in the past week following ruckus amid the opposition's demand to discuss Adani indictment.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. While the BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An Adani Group spokesperson said all legal recourse will be taken. "The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the statement read.

"As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, 'the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.' All possible legal recourse will be sought," it added.

The Adani Group said it has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the "highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations".

"We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," the statement said.

