Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant Shrivastava, Class 12 student at centre of CBSE OSM controversy

In a video shared by Gandhi on social media, he can be seen chatting with Vedant, his elder brother Siddhant Srivastava, and some other students. Vedant came into the limelight as his X post went viral after he received a wrong answer sheet from CBSE under the OSM system.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi met Vedant Shrivastava, a Class 12 student who has become the face of a controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and its on-screen marking (OSM) system. In a video shared by Gandhi on social media, he can be seen chatting with Vedant, his elder brother Siddhant Srivastava, and some other students. Vedant came into the limelight as his X post went viral after he received a wrong answer sheet from the CBSE under the OSM system.

In the short clip, Gandhi and the students laugh about facing similar insults such as being called "anti-national", "deep state agents", and "Pakistani". They also talk about being called "Soros agents" -- a reference to the Hungarian-American investor George Soros whom the Hindutva right-wing accuses of funding "left-wing agenda". At one point, Siddhant Srivastava says: "To shut us up they said we are some deep state agents trying to create unrest in India."

Sharing the post on X, Gandhi wrote: "A revealing chat with my fellow 'anti-national Soros agents'." He added: "Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions - but got insults instead of answers. They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it." It remains unclear when the meeting between Gandhi and the students took place.

A revealing chat with my fellow “anti-national Soros agents.”



Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions - but got insults instead of answers.



They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they… pic.twitter.com/5InBxgJv1B May 31, 2026

What is Vedant's case?

The controversy erupted after Vedant put a post on X, saying the Physics answer sheet provided by the CBSE was not his. The Board responded to his post, saying that his concern had been examined and the correct copy of his answer book had been sent to his registered email address. The CBSE further said that Vedant's result would be updated as applicable. But as Vedant's post went viral, he was abused by several X users, with some questioning if his newly-created account really belonged to a CBSE student. A television anchor's post calling Vedant a "Pakistani" also went viral, though he later issued an apology. All this has come at a time when the central government has been under fire for its handling of several national-level examinations, including the medical entrance test NEET-UG, which was cancelled over a paper leak scandal.