FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Days after annoucing break until divorce, Ravi Mohan gets grand comeback by Lokesh Kanagraj, joins LCU with Benz

Days after annoucing break due to troubled marriage, Ravi Mohan joins LCU

Himachal Pradesh: 8 killed as taxi falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Chamba

Himachal Pradesh: 8 killed as taxi falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Chamba

Sobhita Dhulipala gets quirky birthday wish from hubby Naga Chaitanya, expresses gratitude that 'I get to do life with you'

Sobhita Dhulipala gets quirky birthday wish from hubby Naga Chaitanya

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeIndia

INDIA

Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant Shrivastava, Class 12 student at centre of CBSE OSM controversy

In a video shared by Gandhi on social media, he can be seen chatting with Vedant, his elder brother Siddhant Srivastava, and some other students. Vedant came into the limelight as his X post went viral after he received a wrong answer sheet from CBSE under the OSM system.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 31, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant Shrivastava, Class 12 student at centre of CBSE OSM controversy
LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi met Vedant Shrivastava, a Class 12 student who has become the face of a controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and its on-screen marking (OSM) system. In a video shared by Gandhi on social media, he can be seen chatting with Vedant, his elder brother Siddhant Srivastava, and some other students. Vedant came into the limelight as his X post went viral after he received a wrong answer sheet from the CBSE under the OSM system.

In the short clip, Gandhi and the students laugh about facing similar insults such as being called "anti-national", "deep state agents", and "Pakistani". They also talk about being called "Soros agents" -- a reference to the Hungarian-American investor George Soros whom the Hindutva right-wing accuses of funding "left-wing agenda". At one point, Siddhant Srivastava says: "To shut us up they said we are some deep state agents trying to create unrest in India."

Sharing the post on X, Gandhi wrote: "A revealing chat with my fellow 'anti-national Soros agents'." He added: "Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions - but got insults instead of answers. They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it." It remains unclear when the meeting between Gandhi and the students took place.

 

 

What is Vedant's case?

The controversy erupted after Vedant put a post on X, saying the Physics answer sheet provided by the CBSE was not his. The Board responded to his post, saying that his concern had been examined and the correct copy of his answer book had been sent to his registered email address. The CBSE further said that Vedant's result would be updated as applicable. But as Vedant's post went viral, he was abused by several X users, with some questioning if his newly-created account really belonged to a CBSE student. A television anchor's post calling Vedant a "Pakistani" also went viral, though he later issued an apology. All this has come at a time when the central government has been under fire for its handling of several national-level examinations, including the medical entrance test NEET-UG, which was cancelled over a paper leak scandal.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Days after annoucing break until divorce, Ravi Mohan gets grand comeback by Lokesh Kanagraj, joins LCU with Benz
Days after annoucing break due to troubled marriage, Ravi Mohan joins LCU
Himachal Pradesh: 8 killed as taxi falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Chamba
Himachal Pradesh: 8 killed as taxi falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Chamba
Sobhita Dhulipala gets quirky birthday wish from hubby Naga Chaitanya, expresses gratitude that 'I get to do life with you'
Sobhita Dhulipala gets quirky birthday wish from hubby Naga Chaitanya
Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant Shrivastava, Class 12 student at centre of CBSE OSM controversy
Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant, Class 12 student at centre of CBSE row
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Test debut? Sachin Tendulkar urges Ajit Agarkar to protect Rajasthan Royals’ teen prodigy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Test debut? Sachin Tendulkar urges Ajit Agarkar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement