LoP Rahul Gandhi lashes out at S Jaishankar over meeting with Xi Jinping, says 'EAM running full blown circus'

"I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India’s foreign policy,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, lambasted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for “apprising” Chinese President Xi Jinping about India-China ties and said that he “is running a full-blown circus” aimed to “destroy” the country’s foreign policy. The Leader of Opposition's remark came after Jaishankar called on Xi on Tuesday and apprised him of the recent development of bilateral ties.

Why did EAM S Jaishankar call on Chinese President Xi Jinping?

Jaishankar, during his meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing, also conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Chinese President. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard."

Why is EAM S Jaishankar visiting China?

Jaishankar is on an official visit to China to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. On Monday, Jaishankar held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable and constructive relationship.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Held detailed talks with Politburo Member and FM Wang Yi in Beijing this evening. Spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable & constructive relationship.”

“Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalizing people-to-people exchanges, and avoiding restrictive trade measures & roadblocks. Confident that on the foundation of mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity, ties can develop along a positive trajectory. Look forward to attending the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin tomorrow. India is committed to ensuring good outcomes and decisions,” he added.

He also met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Monday and noted the improvement in bilateral ties. Jaishankar expressed confidence that discussions during his visit will maintain that positive trajectory. He expressed India’s support for China’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Presidency.

