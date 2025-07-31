LoP Rahul Gandhi agrees with Donald Trump calling Indian economy 'dead', says glad US president 'stated a fact'

Rahul Gandhi further questioned PM Modi over several of Trump’s statements, such as his claims of mediating a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan, loss of Indian jets, and the recent announcement of 25 percent tariffs.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, agreed with US President Donald Trump’s statement that the Indian economy is “dead” and said he is “glad” that the US President has stated a fact. Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said that the whole world knows the Indian economy is “dead” except for the Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

Rahul Gandhi backs ‘dead economy’ remark on India by US President Donald Trump

“Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact… The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. BJP has finished the economy to help Adani,” Rahul Gandhi said. The Congress MP further questioned PM Modi over several of Trump’s statements, such as his claims of mediating a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan, loss of Indian jets, and the recent announcement of 25 percent tariffs.

“The main question is, Trump has claimed 30-32 times that he did a ceasefire. He also said that 5 Indian jets have fallen. Trump now says that he will impose 25% tariffs. Why is PM Modi not able to give an answer? What is the actual reason? Who has the control in his hands?” he said.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a shocking statement on his social media platform Truth Social after the announcement of 25 percent tariffs against India and threatened an additional “penalty” for importing Russian oil.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India; their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world.” Trump said.

Rahul Gandhi criticises India's foreign policy

Additionally, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha further criticised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over India’s foreign policy, citing recent incidents, US tariffs, and “no condemnation” of Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack by other countries.

“Foreign Minister gives a speech and says that we have a genius foreign policy. On one hand, America is abusing you; on the other hand, China is behind you. When you send your delegation to the world, no country condemns Pakistan. How are they running this country? There is total confusion… He (PM Modi in his speech) did not take the name of Trump, China… The military chief of Pakistan who did this Pahalgam attack, President Trump is having lunch with him, and they are saying we had a huge success,” the Congress MP said.

Criticising the BJP government for “destroying” India’s economic, defence, and foreign policy, Congress MP claimed in the India-US trade deal, PM Modi would “do exactly what Trump says”.

“PM Modi works only for one person- Adani. This (India-US trade) deal will take place, and PM Modi will do exactly what Trump says… The main issue sitting in front of India today is that the Govt has destroyed our economic, defence, and foreign policy. They are running this country into the ground,” he said.

Gandhi’s harsh comment came after Trump sharply attacked India’s trade barriers and directly targeted its Russian oil purchases and military equipment. He announced 25 percent tariffs on all Indian imports and threatened an additional “penalty” in response to India’s energy purchases.

