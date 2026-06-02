'A cover-up': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi after CBSE officials transferred, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's sacking

In a post on social media, Gandhi termed the government action as a "cover-up", reiterating his demand for the dismissal of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. His comments came after CBSE chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta were transferred by the government.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government after two top officials of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were transferred on Tuesday (June 2). In a post on social media, Gandhi termed the government action as a "cover-up", reiterating his demand for the dismissal of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. His comments came after CBSE chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta were transferred by the government amid mounting criticism of the board's handling of Class 12 examination results.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote: "CBSE Chairman - Transferred. CBSE Secretary - Transferred. A one-member “inquiry” committee - Formed. And the real culprit, Dharmendra Pradhan - Safe." The Congress MP: "Our demand remains the same today: Dismiss the Education Minister and conduct an independent judicial inquiry—these aren’t some one-month-old internal file of the Modi government to be brushed aside just like that. If the Prime Minister cared about the 18.5 million CBSE students—Dharmendra Pradhan ji would have been removed long ago."

Other opposition leaders have also hit out at the Centre. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the government, calling for stricter action. "What? CBSE Chairman and Secretary transferred? Bas? Is that govt’s response to such a huge scandal? Is that a punishment or protection?" Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the government transferred the two CBSE officials amid rising scrutiny over the procurement process for the board's on-screen marking (OSM) system and irregularities in the portal used for re-evaluation of Class 12 results. The Centre has also formed a one-member committee to look into the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE. The panel comprises the retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer S Radha Chauhan, who is currently the chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

CBSE has been under fire since it declared Class 12 exam results and widespread concerns were raised over the OSM system, which was implemented this year. Students and opposition leaders raised serious questions about the tender process for the OSM and the irregularities in the re-evaluation portal. CBSE officials have denied any wrongdoing, saying the tender process followed General Financial Rules (GFR) and established government procurement procedures.