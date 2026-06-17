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Rahul Gandhi calls for reform in education at Kota event: 'This system crushes children'

Gandhi framed the dialogue as an intervention to address the mental health crisis and systemic limitations facing the country's youth during his outreach programme 'Echo of Students.' The campaign aims to raise issues such as paper leaks, rigging in exams, and declining standards of education.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 11:44 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi calls for reform in education at Kota event: 'This system crushes children'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI).
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Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Rajasthan's Kota to engage with students regarding the mounting pressures within India's educational landscape. Gandhi framed the dialogue as a necessary intervention to address the mental health crisis and systemic limitations facing the country's youth during his outreach programme 'Echo of Students.' The campaign aims to raise issues such as paper leaks, rigging in exams, declining standards of education, and increasing fees.

Addressing a gathering in the city known for its intense coaching culture, Gandhi said that the meeting was strictly non-political. He stated his main objective was to confront the harsh realities experienced by students who are "struggling to get a future." Gandhi said: "This evening is about you. It is about what you are facing. It is about the challenges that you are dealing with every single day."

At the event, Gandhi questioned the structural shifts in the education system, highlighting the decline of the public sector and the high costs of private education. He argued that the system "pressures, stresses, suppresses, and crushes its children," creating a high-stakes environment that has led to tragic outcomes. The Congress MP set an urgent goal for the dialogue: to work towards a future where no student in India feels the desperation that leads to self-harm.

"The biggest shortcoming of our education system is that we do not fulfil our children's dreams," Gandhi said. He challenged the status quo, asking why the system fails to foster broader ambitions or respect the diverse, individual choices of students. He called for an educational framework that empowers, rather than suppresses, the aspirations of the next generation.

Gandhi has intensified his campaign against what he has described as a "corrupt and broken system." In a post on X, he blamed students' distress on a systemic failure fueled by government's negligence. "Just think--the amount of money families across the country spend just on NEET preparation is equal to the entire education budget of the Government of India," Gandhi wrote. His comments come as widespread irregularities in several national-level exams have rocked the country. Last month, the NEET-UG exam was cancelled over a paper leak scandal and a retest is set to be conducted later this week.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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