‘Loose tongue, remarks led to Udaipur violence’: Key quotes by Supreme Court slamming Nupur Sharma

After nearly a month, the Supreme Court slammed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over the remarks she made against Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate. The apex court said that the remarks made by Sharma were responsible for the Udaipur murder.

The comments by Nupur Sharma sparked criticism from Gulf countries and from the Muslim community, sparking a wave of violence across several Indian states. Slamming Sharma for her comments, Supreme Court said that her loose tongue set fire to the entire country.

On Friday, a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala in the Supreme Court said that Sharma's remarks were condemnable, and her comments against Prophet Muhammad are the reason behind the murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

Here are some of the quotes from the Supreme Court bench today, slamming Nupur Sharma –

Holding her responsible for the murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, the Supreme Court said, “Nupur Sharma’s outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered.”

The Supreme court demanded that Nupur Sharma apologize for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, saying that she has “threatened the security of the nation”.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court bench said, “She has threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country, she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”

“Nupur Sharma’s loose tongue has set fire to the entire country,” said the Supreme Court during today’s hearing.

Questioning the Delhi Police over the complaints filed against Nupur Sharma for her objectionable remarks, the top court said, “On her complaint, a person is arrested, but despite multiple FIRs she has not yet been touched by Delhi Police.”

The Supreme Court also said that being the national spokesperson for the ruling party, the power has gone to Nupur Sharma’s head.

The Supreme Court held her responsible for the violence that erupted in Udaipur after a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal Sahu was murdered in broad daylight in a marketplace by two Muslim men for supporting Nupur Sharma through a Facebook post.

