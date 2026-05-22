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Looking for NEET UG 2026 fee refund? Check step-by-step guide as NTA portal link remains inactive

The fee refund process for the NEET UG 2026 is yet to begin as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not activated the refund link on its official portal, neet.nta.nic.in. Check out the guide to claim a refund after the link activates.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 22, 2026, 09:12 PM IST

Looking for NEET UG 2026 fee refund? Check step-by-step guide as NTA portal link remains inactive
Check the steps to get a fee refund for NEET UG 2026, conducted on May 3. (AI-Generated)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the fee refund process for NEET UG 2026 candidates, but the link on the portal is still not active for all users. As per the latest updates, students have been asked to regularly check the website for the activation of the link. Meanwhile, the re-exam has been rescheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, and the candidates will not be required to pay the application fee again.

 

Why is fee refund process initiated?

 

For those unversed, the refund process has been introduced after the NEET UG 2026 examination, which was conducted on May 3, was cancelled following an alleged paper leak.

 

Apart from this, eligible students will receive refunds through direct bank transfer after successfully submitting the required details. Some reports suggest that the refund amount may differ depending on category and could range from Rs 1,700 to 9,500.

 

Step-by-step guide to apply for NEET UG 2026 fee refund

 

Take a look at the step-by-step guide to avail the fee refund on the NTA portal once the link gets activated:

 

  1. Visit the official NTA NEET portal - neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Log in to your account by entering your application number, password, or date of birth to access your dashboard.
  3. Look for the fee refund or bank details update link on the page.
  4. Fill banking details, including the account holder's name, account number, and IFSC code.
  5. Check all details carefully before submitting the form.
  6. Save the refund form in PDF.

 

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

 

The re-exam is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 21, 2026, from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. NTA conducts this examination in 13 different languages, including Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Kannada, among others.

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