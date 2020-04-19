Look into reasons behind collapse of Kartarpur Gurdwara domes: India tells Pakistan

The government of India has asked Pakistan to urgently rectify the deficiencies that led to the damage to the domes of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, one of the holiest shrines of Sikhism, sources said on Sunday.

India conveyed to Pakistan that the damage has caused 'great consternation' among the Sikh community and a strong sense of devotion to the holy site must be fully understood and appreciated. The sources said that in deference to the sentiments of the Sikh community, India urged Pakistan that deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied.

Newly constructed domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan collapsed due to thunderstorm in the area on Friday evening.

Initial information suggested that eight newly constructed domes of the outside perimeter of the Gurudwara collapsed in the massive thunderstorm that hit both sides of the India-Pakistan border on Friday. Four of the domes that collapsed were on minarets, two on the museum, one on Dewanistan and one on Darshan Deori.

Pakistan maintained that the centuries-old sanctum sanctorum is safe.

A corridor was opened by the two countries in November last year that connects Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

The total cost of the upgrading of the Gurudwara was Pakistani rupees 13.2 billion. The Holy place has been closed since March 15 due to global COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2018, India, Pakistan announced the establishment of a direct border-crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four km from Dera Baba Nanak, India.