'Look forward to working with you': Modi congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming Britain's new PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

"I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India UK partnership in all spheres," Modi tweeted.

Johnson officially assumed the office of the prime minister on Wednesday, a day after his landslide victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

The 55-year-old former foreign secretary and London Mayor met Queen Elizabeth II, who asked him to form a new administration, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

A picture released by the palace showed Johnson shaking hands with the 93-year-old monarch and bowing.

Johnson will now lay out his vision as Prime Minister in his first speech on the steps of Downing Street.

Speaking outside Downing Street after his appointment by the Queen, Johnson promised to leave the European Union on October 31 "no ifs, no buts" under a "new deal" with the 28-member economic bloc adding that he wanted to "change the country for the better".

The newly appointed Prime Minister said "his job is to serve the people".

He said the UK would leave the EU on October 31 "no ifs, no buts".

"The buck stops with me," he added.

Theresa May, who was forced to resign amid a mounting rebellion from within her party over her Brexit strategy that failed to clear the Parliament votes threshold three times, earlier in the day formally tendered her resignation to the Queen.

As the face of hard Brexit in the ruling Conservative Party, Johnson has pledged to get Britain out of the European Union (EU) within the deadline of October 31 - with or without a deal.

The prospect will prove divisive as the Opposition Labour Party and pro-EU Liberal Democrats have already voiced plans to bring down his government if he attempts a drastic no-deal exit from the EU.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has demanded that Johnson call a General Election and promised to table a motion of no confidence in him "when it is appropriate to do so".

(With PTI inputs)