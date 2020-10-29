Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar files complaint against Aamir Khan for violating COVID-19 norms

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is no stranger to controversies. This time, he is on the receiving end of Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar, who has registered a police complaint against Khan for violating COVID-19 protocols when he visited Tronica City in Ghaziabad’s Loni for a shooting.

Gurjar, in his complaint said that Khan was seen without a face mask and didn’t follow social distancing norms as he joined a huge crowd. He also demanded a case be registered against the actor under the Epidemic Act.

Earlier in August, Khan raked up a controversy when he met Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan when he was in the country on a recce for Laal Singh Chaddha, his remake of Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump.

After meeting Khan, Lady Erdogan, wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wrote, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!"

This meeting didn’t go down too well with many Indians as Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan hasn't exactly been on great terms with India in the recent past.

Erdogan, who is a devout Muslim, backed Pakistan and raised the Kashmir issue in the United Nations. He also criticised the "massacres" of Muslims in India after riots in New Delhi. On February 14 this year, Erdogan also backed Pakistan on Kashmir and India revoking Article 370.