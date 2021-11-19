Longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years TODAY - Check timings, visibility, duration

Today, November 19, will witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. As the Moon will turn red, it will be visible in a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

As per the Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium, Debiprosad Duari, the 'Chandra Grahan' will begin at 12:48 pm and end at 4:17 pm.

The celestial body will reach its peak by covering itself with the Earth's shadow at 97 per cent at 2:34 pm. The total duration of the lunar eclipse is going to be 3 hours 28 minutes. Notably, this will be the second lunar eclipse of 2021.

Not only India but the eclipse will be visible to North America, Australia and northeast Asia.

For the unversed, the lunar eclipse is a natural phenomenon when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon. The Moon in turn borrows light from the Sun, is left dark and that causes the lunar eclipse.

This lunar eclipse is going to be the longest since 1440 and there won't be another one this long until 2669 in the future.