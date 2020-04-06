Long fight against coronavirus, don't give up or get tired: PM Modi to BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked BJP workers to help those in need during the lockdown and reaffirm the importance of social distancing and enable India to overcome the challenge posed by the novel coronavirus.

Addressing party workers on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's 40th foundation day, Modi said it will be a long fight against the coronavirus and asked the people to not get tired or give up.

He also asked the party workers to ensure that nobody remains hungry during this crisis.

The BJP was founded on April 6 in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged with the Janata Party to put up a united fight against the Indira Gandhi-led Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, held after the Emergency.

"We mark our party's 40th anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president JP Nadda-ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let's make India COVID-19-free," Modi said.

BJP president JP Nadda asked party workers to give up one meal "to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the ongoing lockdown to mark the organisation's foundation day on Monday." Nadda issued a set of directives to party workers which was tweeted by Modi with an appeal to party workers to follow the guidelines.

"Whenever BJP has got the opportunity to serve, the party has focused on good governance and empowering the poor. In line with the party’s ethos, our Karyakartas have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service. We mark our party’s 40th anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president JP Nadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India's proactive steps in tackling the pandemic have been praised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"India's attempts to battle the COVID pandemic has set a new example to the world. India is one of the countries in the world that understood the seriousness of the situation and took timely steps to initiate a war against it. India took several decisions and tried its best to implement them on ground," he said.

Asserting the fight against coronavirus is a long battle, Modi asked the BJP workers to net get tired or be defeated and instead, emerge victorious.

"Today the goal of the country is one, the mission is one, and the resolution is one - victory in the fight against Corona epidemic," he said.

On the successful '9 pm 9 minutes' campaign, under which crores of Indians lit up their houses with diyas and candles, Modi said, "We experienced yesterday at 9 pm, the strength of togetherness of 130 crores people of our country," said PM Modi. He further praised the citizens of the country for their support to the lockdown imposed across India in the wake of coronavirus threat. The maturity shown by the people during the lockdown, in a large country like India, is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that the people will abide by this with such obedience and sense of service."

Advising party workers to take necessary preventive measures and stay protected by adopting the mantra of social distancing, he said, "Always remember, whenever you go out your face should be covered, I say you should keep your face covered even at your homes. The mantra today for the whole world is social distancing and discipline," he added.

In the guidelines for BJP workers, Nadda has asked them to provide food packets to the needy, distribute home-made face covers and get signatures of people to express gratitude to emergency staff, from health professionals to sanitation workers and police besides bank and postal employees among others who work during the lockdown.

"All BJP Karyakartas (workers) to give up one meal on our Foundation Day as a way to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the lockdown," it said.

"In the next one week, put a system in place where we can provide two homemade face covers to each person at our booth. We should circulate videos of preparation and distribution of such face covers with #WearFaceCoverStaySafe," the guidelines added.

BJP Karyakartas should contribute and must encourage 40 others to donate Rs 100 each to PM-CARES Fund, it said.

They should contact 40 houses in every booth to get their signatures on thank you letters to emergency staff, he said.