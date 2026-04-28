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‘Lone-wolf, self-radicalisation': Was Mumbai stabbing incident a terror attack? Here's how case is linked to religion

Two security guards stabbed in the wee hours of April 27 by a young man; this incident has left many questions. A terror attack? Why were they asked about their religion? What was the motive behind? Though these questions have not been solved yet, they remain a marker of rising religious discontent in India.  

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 12:05 AM IST

‘Lone-wolf, self-radicalisation': Was Mumbai stabbing incident a terror attack? Here's how case is linked to religion
The Mumbai Stabbing case has raised issues of religious sensitivity (Image source: IANS)
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Two security guards stabbed in the wee hours of April 27 by a young man; this incident has left many questions. A terror attack? Why were they asked about their religion? What was the motive behind? Though these questions have not been solved yet, they remain a marker of rising religious discontent in India.  

‘Lone wolf’- The religious targeting 

As per the Mumbai Police, accused Zaib Zubair Ansari, has likely deliberately profiled his victims before attacking. He allegedly approached the guards, asked their names and religion, and checked whether they could recite the Islamic kalma. When they could not, he pulled out a knife and stabbed them. The police suspect that such enquiry is a strong sign of religion-based targeting. 

Police officials have also said that the act is religiously motivated while security agencies are treating it as a possible “lone wolf” terror attack- a case where a person carries out violence away from an organisation but is ideologically influenced.  

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched an investigation into the attack on two security guards near the Asmita Grand Mansion in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on April 27.  

Is this a terror attack? 

When police searched Ansari’s home after his arrest, the investigation team found handwritten notes in which he expressed his desire to join ISIS. According to sources, in these notes, the accused described the attack as his “first step” towards joining a terrorist organisation and had mentioned words like ‘ISIS’, ‘lone wolf’, ‘jihad’, and ‘Gaza’, according to Maharashtra ATS, reported ANI. 

Agencies are now examining the digital footprints of his mobile phone and laptop to determine if he was in direct contact with any handlers across the border. 

Similar cases in recent past 

Earlier on March 2, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out search and inquiry operations at the residences of three individuals in connection with a case involving alleged contact with banned terrorist organisations, officials said. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra State, Mumbai, received confidential information that some youths residing in the Kurla, Shivaji Nagar, and Govandi areas of Mumbai city were in contact with terrorist organisations banned by the Government of India, the Mumbai ATS said in a press note. Based on specific, confidential information, the searches were executed in compliance with legal procedures at the three residences.

Earlier on February 15, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out coordinated raids at 21 locations across Ahilyanagar and Yavatmal districts as part of a major operation against alleged attempts to radicalise youth and establish links with terrorist organisations, officials said.

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