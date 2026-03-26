London-bound Air India flight makes mid-air u-turn to Delhi after ‘loud noise’ scare; here’s what happened

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INDIA
An Air India flight A350 operating from New Delhi to London's Heathrow was forced to divert back to Delhi due to a technical glitch as a loud and intense noise was heard from its aft section. The aircraft, an A350 (VT-JRF) operating as flight AI111, had taken off from Delhi around 6 am on Thursday.
An Air India flight A350 operating from New Delhi to London's Heathrow was forced to divert back to Delhi due to a technical glitch as a loud and intense noise was heard from its aft section. The aircraft, an A350 (VT-JRF) operating as flight AI111, had taken off from Delhi around 6 am on Thursday and landed back at Delhi airport at about 12.30 pm.
According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the aircraft was within Saudi Arabian airspace when the decision to turn back was made. The plan was in air for around seven hours before making a safe landing. The exact number of passengers on board the flight at the time remains undisclosed.
The Air India spokesperson said, "The aircraft landed safely and consistent with Air India's high safety standards, it is currently subject to extensive technical evaluations, which will require additional time to complete."