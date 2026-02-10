Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to skip proceedings amid no-confidence motion, citing moral grounds

Sources said the notice of motion of no-confidence cited four incidents against the Speaker, including the Opposition's allegation that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

After chaos, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla won't attend House proceedings till the no-confidence motion against him is disposed of, citing moral grounds, according to ANI sources. The speaker has directed the Secretary-General to examine the notice and take appropriate action.

What is proceedings of the no-confidence motion against Om Birla?

This comes after the Congress submitted a no-confidence motion notice against the Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "At 1:14 pm today, we submitted a motion for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker under rule 94C rules and procedures."The Opposition MPs alleged "blatantly partisan" conduct and that leaders of opposition parties were not allowed to speak, according to sources.

Sources said the notice of motion of no-confidence cited four incidents against the Speaker, including the Opposition's allegation that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Sources added that the Opposition MPs also flagged the suspension of eight MPs, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "objectionable and personalised attacks" against former Prime Ministers and Speaker Om Birla's statement, where he said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to prevent any unpleasant incident, after receiving information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat and "resort to an unprecedented incident".

While 118 Opposition MPs have signed the notice, the sources have said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, did not sign the notice of no-confidence motion, as it is not proper for the LoP to sign a petition for the removal of the Speaker in a parliamentary democracy. The no-confidence motion had the support of the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Sources earlier said the party had clarified that it has enough MPs to submit a no-confidence motion notice. "Even if one or two parties do not support it, Congress intends to move the motion within the constitutional timeframe."On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress has asked the Congress to file an appeal with the Speaker before moving a no-confidence motion against him; if the appeal fails, the party will sign the no-confidence motion."Even yesterday, we made it clear that all the TMC MPs will sign the no-confidence motion resolution, but our suggestion to them was that the issues, including suspension of MPs, LoP not being allowed to speak, women MPs being falsely accused and that the Chair is working in a biased manner. We said that firstly, we should write a letter in the form of a protest to the Speaker and the signatures of all opposition MPs should be there, and we should give the Speaker two-to-three days. If the Speaker does not take any action on it, then we always have the room to move a no-confidence motion; we have no problem," Abhishek Banerjee told reporters.

Backdrop of the no-confidence motion notice

The no-confidence motion's notice comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny,' to discuss the 2020 standoff against China. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking Gandhi not cite unpublished literature. On Tuesday, the LoP in the Lok Sabha alleged that the publisher was not giving out the truth by claiming that the book had not gone to print, as the same had been confirmed by the former Army Chief. Following the allegation, Penguin Random House issued a fresh statement saying that "a book is considered published only when it is available for purchase across retail channels." Later, former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also backed Penguin Random House's statement and confirmed that his memoir, "Four Stars of Destiny", has not yet been published.



