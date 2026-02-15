FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital

Wispr Flow feels like Voice Interface people expected Siri to become

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well, then sends him back for duck

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan spotted shooting Nagzilla at crowded Connaught Place, netizens say 'Karan Johar ko...'

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav snubs Salman Agha as India continue no-handshake stand against Pakistan

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara arrive in Jamnagar ahead of wedding festivities; watch

T20 World Cup 2026: Former World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma meets India players ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan

O' Romeo: Avinash Tiwary drops lovey-dovey message for Triptii Dimri, says 'humari kahani likhi hui hai', calls out Shahid Kapoor for...

Om Birla to attend Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony: 'India welcomes Bangladesh's transition'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty

Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest 50

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital

Delhi CM Gupta launches initiative to issue unique IDs for land parcels

Wispr Flow feels like Voice Interface people expected Siri to become

Wispr Flow Feels Like the Voice Interface People Expected Siri to Become

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality

Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

HomeIndia

INDIA

Om Birla to attend Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony: 'India welcomes Bangladesh's transition'

The 2026 Bangladesh general election marked a major political shift in the country as it was the first poll held after a 2024 uprising that ousted longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in India. Tarique Rahman-led BNP has secured a two-thirds majority in the vote.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 06:12 PM IST

Om Birla to attend Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony: 'India welcomes Bangladesh's transition'
Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at Bangladesh's prime minister-elect Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony on Tuesday (February 17), according to an official statement. Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, has invited the leaders of over a dozen countries to attend the event -- including India, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited, but is unavailable as he is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on the same day.

Confirming Om Birla's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement: "The Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations." The ministry added: "As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Tarique Rahman after his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a thumping win in the landmark election, which was held on February 12. In a post on X, PM Modi said: "I convey my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership." The PM had also spoken to Rahman on the day of the election results.

The 2026 Bangladesh general election marked a major political shift in the country as it was the first poll held after a 2024 uprising that ousted longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in India. Rahman-led BNP has secured a two-thirds majority in the vote, while the hardline Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as the main opposition front.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty
Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest 50
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital
Delhi CM Gupta launches initiative to issue unique IDs for land parcels
Wispr Flow feels like Voice Interface people expected Siri to become
Wispr Flow Feels Like the Voice Interface People Expected Siri to Become
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well, then sends him back for duck
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well
Viral video: Kartik Aaryan spotted shooting Nagzilla at crowded Connaught Place, netizens say 'Karan Johar ko...'
Viral video: Kartik Aaryan spotted shooting Nagzilla at crowded Connaught Place
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement