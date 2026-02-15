Om Birla to attend Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony: 'India welcomes Bangladesh's transition'

The 2026 Bangladesh general election marked a major political shift in the country as it was the first poll held after a 2024 uprising that ousted longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in India. Tarique Rahman-led BNP has secured a two-thirds majority in the vote.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at Bangladesh's prime minister-elect Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony on Tuesday (February 17), according to an official statement. Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, has invited the leaders of over a dozen countries to attend the event -- including India, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited, but is unavailable as he is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on the same day.

Confirming Om Birla's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement: "The Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations." The ministry added: "As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Tarique Rahman after his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a thumping win in the landmark election, which was held on February 12. In a post on X, PM Modi said: "I convey my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership." The PM had also spoken to Rahman on the day of the election results.

