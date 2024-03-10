Lok Sabha polls: TMC releases list of 42 candidates from West Bengal, star cricketer Yusuf Pathan to contest from...

TMC MP Abhishek Mamata Banerjee on Sunday declared that the party's candidates for the 42 Parliamentary Constituencies dropped around eight sitting MPs.

All India Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Mamata Banerjee on Sunday declared the party's candidates for the 42 Parliamentary Constituencies. TMC decided to drop around eight sitting MPs and bring in several new faces such as former cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Kriti Azad.

Yusuf Pathan played for India and the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The star cricketer is known for his powerful hitting and dynamic performances on the cricket pitch.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has chosen the star cricketer as its candidate for the Berhampore constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The announcement was made by TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday and revealed that Pathan will contest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Read: PM Modi inaugurates airport projects worth Rs 10000 crore from UP's Azamgarh

Expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra will again contest the Lok Sabha election from the Krishnanagar seat.