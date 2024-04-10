Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet mother-in-law of CSK star Dhoni, who is CEO of Rs 800 crore company, her business is...

Salman Khan trolled for singing Animal song with B Praak at Anant Ambani's birthday bash: 'Gaana kharaab kar diya'

Meet IAS officer who topped class 12th, faced adverse family issues, cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching, AIR was…

Lok Sabha Polls: Raj Thackeray extends 'unconditional' support to BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance

DNA TV Show: Double standards of US on mysterious deaths of Indian students in its territory

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet mother-in-law of CSK star Dhoni, who is CEO of Rs 800 crore company, her business is...

Salman Khan trolled for singing Animal song with B Praak at Anant Ambani's birthday bash: 'Gaana kharaab kar diya'

DNA TV Show: Double standards of US on mysterious deaths of Indian students in its territory

Weight loss tips: 10 ways to lose weight in summer season

7 must-watch Bollywood films produced by Boney Kapoor

10 warning signs of high bad LDL cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Salman Khan trolled for singing Animal song with B Praak at Anant Ambani's birthday bash: 'Gaana kharaab kar diya'

Fardeen Khan reveals why he chose to make comeback after 14 years with Heeramandi: 'I felt that the age I am in...'

Alka Yagnik reacts to Choli Ke Peeche remix in Crew: 'Usme rap-wap daal ke...'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Polls: Raj Thackeray extends 'unconditional' support to BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday extended his party's unconditional support to the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 05:59 AM IST

article-main
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray (Photo: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday extended his party's unconditional support to the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Speaking at the party's Gudi Padwa rally here today, Thackeray also declared support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that everyone should prepare for the elections."Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is unconditionally supporting the grand alliance of 'BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP. This support is only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance. Now everyone should prepare for the elections," he said.

Further, Thackeray said that he was the first person in the country who had said that Narendra Modi should be the Prime Minister of India.

"Shiv Sena had formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party around 1990. After that my closeness increased with BJP, I had good relations with Gopinath Munde, Pramod Mahajan. I went to Gujarat and established relations with Narendra Modi. After coming back from there I was asked how is Gujarat? I said development is taking place in Gujarat, but Maharashtra is much ahead. I was the first person in the country who said that Narendra Modi should be the Prime Minister of the country," he said. 

The MNS chief emphasized that good work should always be supported.

"The first tweet supporting Article 370 was mine. I am going to the rally in support of CAA NRC. I never made personal comments. I did not comment the way Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut are commenting about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is the youngest country in the world, it is expected from Modi ji to leave everything and focus on the youth of the country. This is the future of the country," Raj Thackeray said.

He also pointed out that he did not want to do anything that would break the party and gave Uddhav Thackeray a chance but he did not understand.

"I had made it clear that I did not want to do anything that would break the party. I had decided that I would not work under anyone except Balasaheb Thackeray. Still, I gave a chance to Uddhav, but he did not understand," Thackeray said.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. 

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Dutt to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Actor says 'I will be the first...'

K. Raheja Realty poised to touch new heights

Meet man who worked with his father at shop, became CEO of Rs 29787 crore company, resigned due to...

GT vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers introduce second lead Abhinav Singh as YouTuber Game Paapi, watch BTS video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement