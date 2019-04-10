Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today, to hold roadshow

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat today and hold a roadshow in the constituency.

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi for the filing of the nomination, Congress district unit spokesman Anil Singh said.

The Congress chief will undertake a 3-km roadshow from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination, he said.

Robert Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi - Congress general secretary for UP East - is also expected to join his Mr Gandhi during the nomination.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will this time again face BJP's Smriti Irani who is likely to file her nomination papers a day later on Thursday.

In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over one lakh votes.

This time, the Congress president is contesting from two Lok sabha constituencies.

Last Thursday, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala and said he is fighting the Lok Sabha polls from a second seat in the south besides the party bastion Amethi in the north to send a message of unity and that "India is one".

Irani has alleged that Gandhi's first choice was Wayanad and not Amethi. The people of Amethi have decided to bid "goodbye to the missing MP (Gandhi)", she claimed.

On Robert Vadra expected to accompany his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi for filing of his nomination papers from Amethi on Wednesday, the Union minister said, "People of Amethi should save their land from 'damadji' (Robert)."

The Amethi parliamentary constituency has four Assembly segments -- Tiloi, Gauriganj and Jagdishpur (reserved) in Amethi district and Salon (reserved) in Raebareli.

Amethi goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6.

(With PTI inputs)