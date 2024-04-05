Twitter
Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth over Rs 20 crore

He has also declared two pieces of land co-owned with his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 06:36 AM IST

Congress leader and incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi has declared assets worth over Rs 20 crore in his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

According to an affidavit filed before the returning officer on Wednesday, he has declared movable assets of over Rs 9 crore (Rs 9,24,59,264) and immovable assets of over Rs 11 crore (Rs 11,15,02,598). Total assets worth over Rs 20 crore (Rs 20,39,61,862).

He has also declared two pieces of land co-owned with his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to the affidavit, his source of income is MP's salary, from royalty, rental, interest, bonds, dividends, and capital gain from mutual funds and other income. 

The total income for 2022-23 was Rs 1,02,78,680, the affidavit the Congress leader also stated that he had completed a Bachelor of Arts from Rollins College, Florida, in 1994 and an M.Phil (Development Studies) from Trinity College, University of Cambridge, in 1995. 

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday submitted his nomination papers for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency, after leading a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad.

Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, turned up at Kalpetta to welcome Rahul. Accompanied by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul held a roadshow from Kalpetta to Civil Station. Rahul Gandhi further said that he was always ready to bring Wayanad's issues to the attention of the nation and world.

CPI national leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Annie Raj also submitted her nomination papers in the same constituency. The CPI is a partner of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

While the CPI and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, the two parties are fierce contenders in Kerala, with both parties pitting their strongest candidates against each other.

The BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to establish its complete dominance in the 2024 elections, has fielded Kerala State President K Surendran as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the constituency.

Kerala, one of the few states where the Congress still has a strong presence, sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the south Indian state across all 20 seats is scheduled for April 26, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

