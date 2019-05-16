Headlines

India

Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi says TMC workers vandalised Vidyasagar's bust, promises grand statue at the same spot

A bust of Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised in the violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show on Tuesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 12:48 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that it was the workers of the Trinamool Congress who vandlaised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in Kolkata on Tuesday and promised to build a grand statue at the same spot of the 19th-century philosopher and reformer. 

Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show Tuesday. A bust of Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violence. As revered as Swami Vivekananda by Bengalis, Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar is the 19th-century polymath reformer who modernised and simplified the Bengali alphabet and propagated widow remarriage.

Speaking at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, Modi said, "Some months back during my rally in West Medinipur, TMC goons indulged in hooliganism. After this in Thakurnagar the situation was such that I had to cut short my speech and was forced to leave the stage."

"We saw hooliganism by TMC workers again during Bhai Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, they vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue. We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision and will install his grand statue at the same spot," he said. 

Attacking Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for extending support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said, "I had thought the way Mamata didi is targeting UP-BIhar Purvanchal people, calling them outsiders for her politics, Behen Mayawati will surely slam Mamata didi, but this did not happen."

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 PM on Thursday night, a day before its scheduled deadline, in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata.

The Election Commission invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaigning for the last phase of the election on May 19.

The EC also ordered the removal of Principal Secretary (Home) and Additional Director General, CID from their postings in West Bengal.

The opposition parties alleged that the 10 pm deadline was given so the Prime Minister can address the two rallies scheduled in Bengal for today. Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Laxmikantapur and Dum Dum in West Bengal on Thursday.

