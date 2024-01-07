Headlines

India

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi likely to begin election rally from Bihar's Bettiah on January 13

Key rallies are anticipated after January 15 when campaigning restrictions are lifted.PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Begusarai, Bettiah, and Aurangabad in the state.

ANI

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kick-off his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Champaran on January 13 by addressing a rally at the Raman Maidan in Bettiah city, the sources said on Sunday. During this visit, PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects, including roads and bridges, across Bihar, according to party sources.

The BJP has formulated extensive plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, aiming for victory in all 40 seats. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda are slated to address several rallies in Bihar during January and February. 

Key rallies are anticipated after January 15 when campaigning restrictions are lifted.PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Begusarai, Bettiah, and Aurangabad in the state.

Similarly, Amit Shah is expected to address gatherings in Sitamarhi, Madhepura, and Nalanda during January and February. 

JP Nadda might hold rallies in several places, particularly in the Seemanchal and eastern regions of Bihar. Bihar's political landscape has witnessed a shift, with the BJP now in opposition while the JDU is part of the Mahagathbandhan government. Nitish Kumar has successfully united opposition leaders for the upcoming elections, marking a change from the previous alliance with the BJP. 

The battle is set for all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, where the NDA secured 39 seats in the last elections, with Congress winning one.

As Narendra Modi leads the BJP's campaign again, the party has entrusted the state organisation to leader Samrat Choudhary. The political scenario in Bihar is gearing up for a significant electoral showdown. 

