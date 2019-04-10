Lok Sabha polls: EC bans screening of biopic on PM Modi during election period

The Election Commission on Wednesday stopped the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic starring Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

The film, titled "PM Narendra Modi" and directed by Omung Kumar, has been criticised by the opposition parties, who claim that the biopic could give undue advantage to the BJP in the polls as it will arrive in theatres before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The film was slated for release on April 11, the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking a stay on the release of the film saying the Election Commission would be an "appropriate" place to seek the redressal.

The poll panel today decided to stay the release of the film till the elections are over saying that it disturbs level-playing field. "Any biopic that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in electronic media," it said.

The commission had written to the Central Board of Film Certification seeking information on the status of certification of the film. The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a 'U' certificate from the CBFC.

"I hope no political parties across India has any problem, because the Election Commission, the CBFC, and all the courts have cleared all the pleas, and our film is ready for release. We are grateful to each and everyone who have prayed for us," producer Sandeep Singh had said after 'Universal' certificate from the censor board.

