Lok Sabha Polls: EC asks Twitter to take down all exit poll-related tweets

The move came a day after it issued show-cause notice to three media outlets for allegedly publishing a survey "predicting results" of Lok Sabha elections.

Four days before seven-phased Lok Sabha election come to an end on Sunday, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday ordered Twitter to remove all the tweets related to exit polls.

The EC's move came after it received certain "complaint", sources aware of the development said Thursday, adding that the user later removed the tweet. The sources, however, did not specify the complaint.

The move came a day after it issued show-cause notice to three media outlets for allegedly publishing a survey "predicting results" of Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission sent them a notice asking them to reply within 48 hours.

"The ECI has received complaints against three media houses with respect to displaying poll surveys predicting results of Lok Sabha elections. The ECI has sought explanation from these media houses... as to why action should not be taken against them for violation of provision of section 126A of Representation of the People Act," the poll body said in a statement.

Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act states that "no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media... the result of any exit poll during such period... In case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all the states and union territories."

The section also prescribes that any person, who contravenes the provisions of this section, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.

The first phase of Lok Sabha election began on April 11 and will conclude with the seventh phase of polling on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With PTI inputs)