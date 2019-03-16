Lok Sabha polls: BJP's Prayagraj MP Shyama Charan Gupta switches side and seat, to contest from Banda on SP ticket

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha polls: BJP's Prayagraj MP Shyama Charan Gupta switches side and seat, to contest from Banda on SP ticket

BJP MP from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Shyama Charan Gupta, has been declared Samajwadi Party candidate from Banda seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 03:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BJP MP from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Shyama Charan Gupta, has been declared Samajwadi Party candidate from Banda seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

The Samajwadi Party Saturday announced the name of Gupta as its candidate from Banda on Saturday.

Gupta, a two-time MP, contested 2004 Lok Sabha polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Banda and won. In 2014, he switched parties and contested on a BJP ticket from adjoining Allahabad seat. 

He is now back again under the cycle banner. 

The Samajwadi Party had Friday declared five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which included sitting MP Tabassum Hasan from Kairana and Surendra Kumar alias Munni Sharma from Ghaziabad seat.

The SP has so far announced the names of 17 candidates of its quota of 37 seats following its alliance with the BSP.

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the SP will contest in 37 and the BSP in 38, leaving three for the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The alliance has not fielded any candidate in Rae Bareli and Amethi from where Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will contest respectively.

Elections in the state will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With PTI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Manipur: Indian Army soldier on leave abducted from his home in Imphal East, killed

    Jaipur couple caught kissing on moving motorcycle, video goes viral

    Asia Cup 2023 final: Know prize money for winning team, runner up in India vs Sri Lanka match

    Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

    Viral video: Youth sings 'Ajj Din Chadheya' inside crowded metro, internet applauds epic performance

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE