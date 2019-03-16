Lok Sabha polls: BJP's Prayagraj MP Shyama Charan Gupta switches side and seat, to contest from Banda on SP ticket

BJP MP from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Shyama Charan Gupta, has been declared Samajwadi Party candidate from Banda seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

The Samajwadi Party Saturday announced the name of Gupta as its candidate from Banda on Saturday.

Gupta, a two-time MP, contested 2004 Lok Sabha polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Banda and won. In 2014, he switched parties and contested on a BJP ticket from adjoining Allahabad seat.

He is now back again under the cycle banner.

The Samajwadi Party had Friday declared five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which included sitting MP Tabassum Hasan from Kairana and Surendra Kumar alias Munni Sharma from Ghaziabad seat.

The SP has so far announced the names of 17 candidates of its quota of 37 seats following its alliance with the BSP.

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the SP will contest in 37 and the BSP in 38, leaving three for the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The alliance has not fielded any candidate in Rae Bareli and Amethi from where Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will contest respectively.

Elections in the state will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With PTI inputs)