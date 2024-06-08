Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: Who is Shambhavi Chaudhary, India's youngest MP? Check her education, family and net worth

Twitter
The 25-year-old defeated Sunny Hazari of the Congress party by a margin of 1,87,251 votes.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

Shambhavi Choudhary of the Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday became the youngest Member of Parliament after winning from Bihar's Samastipur Lok Sabha seat. The 25-year-old defeated Sunny Hazari of the Congress party by a margin of 1,87,251 votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appreciated Shambhavi as the youngest NDA candidate during a campaign rally.

Who is Shambhavi Choudhary?

Born in 1999, Shambhavi Choudhary comes from a political background that dates back to three generations. Her grandfather -- the late Mahavir Choudhary -- was a veteran member and minister of the Congress in Bihar.Her father Ashok Choudhary is a senior leader in Janta Dal (United) government and one of the most influential ministers in the Bihar cabinet. He was earlier with the Congress party and shifted to the JD(U) in 2018.

She has completed a Masters of Arts (Sociology) degree from the prestigious Delhi School of Economics in 2022. Before that, she completed her graduation from the Lady Shri Ram College. Currently, she serves as the director of the Gyan Niketan School in Delhi and is pursuing her PhD from Magadh University.

Shambhavi disclosed in an affidavit that her assets include 76.2 decimals of land in Patna and 1,129 grams of gold. She also revealed having INR 1.249 million in a Patna bank account and INR 2.05 million in a Samastipur bank account. The total value of her movable assets is INR 12.4 million. For the financial year 2022-23, Shambhavi's income was around INR 2.999 million.

She is married to Saayan Kunal and is the daughter-in-law of Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former IPS officer and social activist.

Another notable aspect of Chaudhary's victory was that she beat Sunny Hazari, the son of senior JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari. 

 

