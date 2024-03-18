Twitter
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi to address 2nd public meeting in Karnataka today

This comes two days after his first election meeting in Karnataka was held in Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 06:11 AM IST

article-main
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Shivamogga on Monday, the BJP state unit said on Sunday.

This comes two days after his first election meeting in Karnataka was held in Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party is expecting a turnout of 2.5 lakh people at the Allama Prabhu ground (Freedom Park).

The second public meeting in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is happening in the home district of BJP stalwart Yediyurappa. His elder son B Y Raghavendra is BJP's candidate for the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, where party rebel and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa says he will contest as an independent candidate.

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, who is former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s second son, visited Allama Prabhu ground along with senior party functionaries to oversee the preparations and gave necessary directions to ensure that the meeting goes well.

The saffron party is aiming at repeating its 2019 performance in 2024 as well. The party had won 25 out of 28 seats in 2019, while the Congress and the JD(S) had to settle for just one seat each.

Party leaders have expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 28 seats in Karnataka this time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

