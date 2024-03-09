Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: DMK seals seat-sharing pact with Congress, allots...

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 08:29 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: ANI
Repeating its 2019 seat-sharing formula for principal ally the Congress, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday allotted 10 seats in the state and neighbouring Puducherry to the national party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai finalised the deal, in the presence of AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Ajoy Kumar.

Addressing reporters, Venugopal exuded confidence of the DMK-led combine winning all 40 seats in TN and Puducherry and said the ‘bonding’ between the Congress and the DMK “is intact.” 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

