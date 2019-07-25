Lok Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill, Rajya Sabha next challenge for Modi govt

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Triple Talaq Bill by voice vote after opposition lawmakers staged a walkout protesting certain provisions in the legislation.

The bill seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Thursday defended the bill to ban instant triple talaq, saying despite the Supreme Court striking down the practice as illegal and unconstitutional, several hundred cases have been reported.

Replying to the debate on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, he questioned the opposition to up to three-year jail term for the husband who gives instant triple talaq.

"When Hindus and Muslims are jailed under dowry law or Domestic Violence Act, no one objects. What is the objection in penalising the practice," he said.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed the penal provision ahead of the voting on the bill, saying the Supreme Court never asked the government to introduce penal provisions. "Present laws are sufficient," he said.

The Trinamool Congress walked out of the proceedings ahead of voting, saying it was opposed to the draft law.

Participating in the discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Mohammad Jawed (INC) said the intent of the government is not clean and it wants to sideline the Muslim community of this country.

"I request the minister to send the bill to the Standing Committee for review and think of laws for separated women of all communities and not only Muslims," he said.

He said that more number of Hindu women are being divorced as compared to Muslim women. Jawed alleged this law is being formulated to jail Muslim men.

Hitting out at the Congress for opposing the bill, Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi said the country was suffering because of the "sin" committed by the Congress in 1986.

"On May 5, 1986 there was a very important verdict of Supreme Court on the rights of Muslim women. In this house......(in) 1986 in order to make this verdict ineffective the government at that time came out with a law," Naqvi said intervening in the debate on The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019.

"And at the time the Congress Government in order to please a few people has done (this). And since then till today it is considered as a form of punishment," the minister said.

"In 1986 for a few handful people you did sin for which nation is suffering," the minister added.

Unlike in 1986, the BJP government is going to come out with a law to make effective the verdict of Supreme Court given recently. The bill, he said, is a constitutional commitment and aims at giving rights to the Muslim women.

BJP ally JD(U) also staged a walkout when the debate began on the bill.

Stating his party does not support the Bill, JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh told the Lok Sabha that it will "create a lack of trust in the mind of the society."

He was of the view that government should do all that is necessary to create "awareness among the people of this community (minority)."

This society does run with strict laws, he said, adding that everyone is run by customs.

"That society also has its own customs," Singh said adding the government has taken this "historic" step to put an end to their customs.

(With PTI inputs)