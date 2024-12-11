INDIA
The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeks to enhance the functioning and independence of the Railway Board.
The Lok Sabha passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, by a voice vote on Wednesday after a debate, which could not be held earlier due to frequent disruptions of House proceedings during the last week.The government asserted that the Railways Amendment Bill will not lead to the privatisation of the national carrier and alleged that a "fake narrative" is being propagated by some opposition members regarding this.
Responding to the debate on the bill, Railway Minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw targeted the opposition, saying their "fake narrative" regarding railways will fall flat just like the one about the Constitution failed. "A few members have said the Bill will lead to privatisation of railways, an attempt has been made to set a fake narrative. I want to appeal to them with all sincerity not to do this, their one fake narrative about the Constitution has already failed," Vaishnaw said.
The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 which seeks to enhance the functioning and independence of the Railway Board was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the previous Parliament session. With the inclusion of the Railway Board under the 1989 Railway Act, the appointment, qualifications, tenure and criteria for the Chairman and members of the Board will be the responsibility of the central government.
As part of the plan to improve railway operations, the Bill also includes provisions to appoint an independent regulator that will oversee matters like fare determination and ensure the competitiveness of the Railways. Earlier, during the debate, opposition members alleged that the Bill would lead to the privatisation of railways and demanded that it be referred to a joint parliamentary committee for further scrutiny.
They also requested the restoration of concessions for senior citizens. Vaishnaw stressed the need to significantly enhance the capacity of the country's railway system. "Ours is a country of 1.40 crore people which is a rapidly growing economy. There is a need to significantly enhance railway's capacity. There has been a lack of investment in railways for over 50-60 years.
"When PM Modi took over in 2014, the railways budget which used to be around Rs 25,000-30,000 crore, was increased to Rs 2.52 lakh crore. "Railway tracks up to 31,000 km have been added since then, including 5300 km within the last year which is more than Switzerland's entire railway coverage," he said.
Anil Ambani's BIG move to focus on renewable energy, sets up...