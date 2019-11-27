Lok Sabha passes bill to ban production, import and sale of e-cigarettes in country

The bill seeking a ban on the production, storage, import and sale of electronic cigarettes in the country was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance issued on September 18.

The bill defines electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) as electronic devices that heat a substance, which may contain nicotine and other chemicals, to create vapour for inhalation. It carries the provision to punish the offenders with imprisonment of up to one year, or a fine of up to Rs one lakh, or both.

Repeat offenders will be punished with imprisonment of up to three years, along with a fine of up to Rs five lakh.

Those convicted of stocking of e-cigarettes will be punished with imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Ts 50,000 or both.

The bill also has a provision for raids. According to the bill, if an authorised officer believes that any provision of the law has been contravened, he or she can search for any place where trade, production, storage or advertising of e-cigarettes is being undertaken.

The Centre had banned e-cigarettes through an ordinance in September, a step, the government said was taken in the interest of public health.

Speaking after the Cabinet decision on the ban, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said e-cigarettes were becoming an increasing health risk as they were being used as a "style statement", and not as a tobacco cessation product.

The proposal to ban the e-cigarettes came from the Ministry of Health which sought prohibition of such devices, saying it was needed to ensure that they don't become an "epidemic" among children and young adults.

Speaking in the favour of the bill, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had earlier said that banning e-cigarettes was a pre-emptive strike. India has a large youth population and this would have been targeted by e-cigarette companies, he had said.

The Health Minister said the lack of a ban on tobacco cannot be the justification for not banning a new addiction, adding that India cannot afford a new form of nicotine addiction.